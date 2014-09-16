U.S. Congress could link inversion plan, tax breaks -lawmaker

| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. Senate's top
Democratic tax-writer said on Tuesday he is considering linking
legislation to curb foreign corporate buyout deals known as
inversions with separate efforts to renew expired tax breaks
that businesses want extended.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the tax-writing
Finance Committee, said several lawmakers told him they want to
pair inversion legislation with the so-called tax extenders
package to be dealt with when lawmakers return to Washington
after the November midterm elections.
In an inversion, a U.S. business buys a foreign company,
then moves its tax domicile to the foreign entity's home
country.
Democrats want to crack down on the deals, which they say
unfairly erode the U.S. corporate tax base.
Wyden and Senator Orrin Hatch, the committee's top
Republican, have been working on crafting legislation. But they
have not released details of what they are considering.
Business groups are lobbying against inversion legislation
and say the deals make sense because U.S. taxes are high
compared with many other countries. But businesses also want
lawmakers to approve the "extenders" package, which would renew
50 temporary tax breaks worth about $85 billion.
"Senator Hatch and I are looking at all the steps necessary
to making sure that Democrats and Republicans together can stop
this parade of inversions as part of an extenders bill during
the lame duck session," Wyden said, adding that he was open to
other ways to passing inversion legislation.
Several companies are pursuing inversions. Fast-food chain
Burger King Worldwide announced in August plans to move
its tax domicile to Canada as part of buying coffee-and-donut
chain Tim Hortons, for instance.
Republicans have said they would prefer to address
inversions through a broader tax overhaul that lowers corporate
tax rates.
"Senator Hatch strongly believes that the only real solution
to this challenge is comprehensive tax reform," said Julia
Lawless, a spokeswoman for Hatch. She said bipartisan
discussions continued about a possible stopgap inversion bill.
Wyden said he had heard from some conservatives that they
think the recent wave of inversions hurts Congress' ability to
revamp the tax code because it shrinks the corporate base.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the
issue would likely be settled after the midterm elections.
"I think we have to get to the lame duck before we decide
what's possible," McConnell told reporters.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said his department is
considering what it can do to stem the flow of inversion deals.
A Treasury representative on Tuesday referred questions to
remarks made by Lew on Sept. 8 in which he said "the Treasury
Department is completing an evaluation of what we can do to make
these deals less economically appealing, and we plan to make a
decision in the very near future."
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he wanted to see what
the Obama administration would do before deciding whether
Congress should act.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; editing
by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)