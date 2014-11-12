Senate Democrats may vote on Keystone in lame duck session

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 11 The U.S. Senate may hold a
vote on a bill to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline from
Canada when it returns from recess, largely to boost support for
Democrat Mary Landrieu's run-off election to retain her
Louisiana seat.
Lawmakers return to Washington on Wednesday for a "lame
duck" session and will try to wrap up some legislation, such as
spending bills, before the Republicans take control of the
Senate in the new year.
The $8 billion pipeline project would deliver heavy Canadian
oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska and make it easier to
deliver oil from North Dakota's Bakken region to the U.S. Gulf
Coast. It has languished for six years awaiting presidential
approval, which is needed because the pipeline crosses a
international border.
A senior Senate Democratic aide said in an interview that a
Keystone approval vote in the lame duck session is under
consideration but no decision has been made.
Another congressional aide said the measure to approve
TransCanada's pipeline could come as an amendment to a
must-pass defense authorization bill.
Adam Jentleson, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's
spokesman, did not confirm the possible vote, which was first
reported by Bloomberg.
Aides say a vote on the pipeline would be intended to
bolster Landrieu, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee.
Landrieu, seeking a fourth six-year term, faces Republican
U.S. Representative Bill Cassidy in a run-off election on Dec. 6
after neither of them won more than 50 percent of the vote last
week. Landrieu is one of a handful of congressional Democrats
who have long supported of the pipeline.
Republicans have said they plan to push their own
legislation for approval of the pipeline early in 2015.
Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said he has a
bill that he plans to move and with a smattering of Democratic
support expects to have over 60 votes after Republicans'
decisive victories in key Senate races on Nov. 4.
Matt Dempsey, a former Senate aide currently with the
industry group Oil Sands Fact Check, said the election results
showed the Keystone XL pipeline enjoys "overwhelming bipartisan
support."
"It's no surprise, therefore, to see Congress quickly move
to end President Obama's endless delay," he said.
