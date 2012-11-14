Independent King to caucus with Democrats, boosting their Senate control

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. Senator-elect Angus King, an independent and former Maine governor, announced on Wednesday that he will caucus with President Barack Obama's Democrats, raising their control of the Senate to 55-45 in the new Congress that convenes in January.
King had been long expected to side with Democrats but said he would defer his decision until after last week's election and would do what was best for his state.
King will fill the seat of Republican Senator Olympia Snowe, who announced her retirement earlier this year, saying she was fed up with the partisan gridlock that prevented Congress from resolving many of the nation's problems.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).