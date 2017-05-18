UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: 'We do not support breaking up banks'

(Adds comment from Bank of America CEO in paragraph 10)
By Pete Schroeder
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump
administration does not support separating investment and
commercial banks.
The administration has previously expressed support for some
return of the Glass-Steagall Act, which established a firewall
between investment and commercial banking. But Mnuchin was
explicit before the Senate Banking Committee that that vision
did not include breaking up large banks that engage in both.
"We do not support a separation of banks from investment
banks. We think that would be a very significant problem for
financial markets and the economy," he said.
The administration's exact position on Glass-Steagall's
potential return has been unclear. A call to reinstate the 1933
law was included as part of the official Republican Party
platform during the 2016 presidential campaign. And the
administration has repeatedly said it supports its return when
asked since winning the White House.
Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs executive who now leads
President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, also
expressed openness to the idea in a private April meeting with
senators. And Mnuchin himself said he support a modernized
version of that law during his confirmation hearing before
senators in January.
But Mnuchin insisted Thursday that his call for a modernized
version of that law does not include a strict firewall that
would break up some of the biggest names on Wall Street.
"There are aspects of it that we think may make sense. We
never said before we support a full separation of banks and
investment banking," he said. "I've never said we're in favor of
breaking up the banks.
Mnuchin did not detail exactly what portions of the law he
thought should return, and the party's official platform simply
called for a full reinstatement of the former law.
Wall Street banks do not seem overly concerned the Trump
administration will force them to break up.
"I think they mean - what you hear is that - they have a
differentiated set of rules and regulations for smaller, less
complex institutions and bigger, more complex institutions. And
we agree with that," Bank of America Corp CEO Brian
Moynihan told CNBC Thursday.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who is a
frequent big bank critic, expressed confusion and disbelief over
Mnuchin's stance.
"There are aspects of Glass-Steagall you support, but not
breaking up the banks," she said. "What do you think
Glass-Steagall was, if that’s not right at the heart of it?"
