U.S. House passes bill to pressure regulators on LNG exports

WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to speed permits for
exports of natural gas, a measure that even if passed by the
Senate and signed into law by President Barack Obama, is not
expected to help bring much new fuel to global markets.
Lawmakers voted 277 to 133 to approve the bill, sponsored by
Republican Bill Johnson of Ohio, that would force the U.S.
Department of Energy (DOE) to decide within 30 days on
applications to export liquefied natural gas, or LNG.
But analysts said the measure would do little to expedite
export permits as bureaucratic and economic forces prevent a
rush into an industry that requires the construction of billions
of dollars of new equipment for each project.
"It isn't likely to be decisive in terms of the U.S. LNG
export picture," said Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at
ClearView Energy Partners.
Oil prices have fallen by nearly 60 percent since last June,
making it harder for U.S. sellers of LNG to compete with
traditional sellers from Qatar to Australia.
Slowdowns in Asia's leading economies have also reduced
demand for global LNG.
Book also said the bill does not do enough to push
permissioning at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
the other agency responsible for clearing LNG projects.
The DOE considers applications for LNG exports after the
FERC assesses their safety and environmental impacts.
Washington has fully approved at least five LNG projects.
The first new project, Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass,
which was fully approved in 2012, is expected to start shipping
later this year.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, but
supporters said they expect to work with lawmakers in that
chamber to pass the bill and send it to Obama's desk.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by G Crosse)