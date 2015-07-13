After Ex-Im win, U.S. conservatives target foreign investment agency

* GRAPHIC: reut.rs/1IMajzr
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 13 A faction of Republican
conservatives who successfully slid the knife into the U.S.
Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank are eyeing a new target for their
drive against what they call "crony capitalism": an obscure
agency that helps U.S. firms invest in the developing world.
Their focus on the Overseas Private Investment Corp (OPIC)
is the latest phase of a new strategy by conservatives in
Congress to pick off agencies one at a time in their quest to
shrink government and promote free markets.
Like Ex-Im, whose charter expired on June 30 after
Republicans blocked its renewal, the most vulnerable agencies
and programs are those that die unless reauthorized and that can
be labeled by conservatives as offering handouts to politically
well connected corporate interests.
OPIC was created in 1969 during the administration of
Richard Nixon as a "soft power" tool to extend U.S. influence in
the developing world by funneling private sector money to core
infrastructure projects.
Similarly to Ex-Im, it borrows from the U.S. Treasury at low
rates and offers loans and loan guarantees for foreign projects.
It also insures investors against political risks in unstable
regions such as Africa and the Middle East and makes direct
investments in private equity funds in these areas.
Even though it operates on a smaller scale and avoids
wealthy countries, OPIC has drawn similar complaints as Ex-Im -
that it provides "corporate welfare" and is a "slush fund."
And unless Congress acts, its authority will run out by
Sept. 30. The timing for OPIC's renewal coincides with a much
larger fight over federal funding that could lead to another
government shutdown as the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
"Where do we go next now? My guess is it's OPIC," said Mick
Mulvaney, a conservative Republican from South Carolina who had
opposed efforts to renew Ex-Im's charter.
NEW TARGETS
OPIC may be the first of many new targets for conservatives
who tasted at least temporary success in blocking Ex-Im's
renewal. Sugar subsidies, which they say keep prices
artificially high, are high on many of their lists, as is
federal support for ethanol fuel production.
The Small Business Administration, whose mission is to
support small Main Street firms, is a target for some
conservatives. The agency's main loan guarantee program is
expected to run out of funds before Sept. 30 due to strong
demand and some Democrats are seeking more.
"We should be looking at special-interest help and certainly
OPIC isn't outside of that," said Republican Representative Dana
Rohrabacher, an Ex-Im Bank opponent. "It's a subsidy to major
corporations."
OPIC made just under $3 billion in new financing, insurance
and investment commitments last year, compared to $20.5 billion
for Ex-Im.
Ex-Im helps companies sell U.S.-produced goods and services
largely worldwide. It drew the ire of conservatives because of
its government backstop benefits to a handful of prosperous
industrial giants, including Boeing Co, General Electric
Co and Caterpillar Inc..
OPIC targets poor emerging market countries for critical
infrastructure and does not necessarily require U.S. procurement
if the project significantly involves American investors.
Among OPIC approvals this year are a $250 million direct
loan for 2,500 cellular towers to be built across Myanmar by a
consortium led by U.S.-based investment firms Texas Pacific
Group and Tillman Global Holdings.
Ghana-based Amandi Energy Ltd secured a $250 million OPIC
loan guarantee for a 250 megawatt power plant that will use
U.S.-made General Electric gas turbines.
Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the House
Foreign Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over OPIC, is
bracing for an onslaught against the agency.
"Of course I'm concerned," Engel said. "OPIC and Ex-Im have
always been Republican priorities, and now they've done a flip.
It's the private sector supporting U.S. foreign policy with its
own funds, which is everything that conservatives should want."
Republican Ed Royce, who chairs the panel and is a past
critic of OPIC, declined to comment on the agency's future.
Before attacking OPIC, conservative Republicans say they
need to complete their victory over Ex-Im. Democrats and
moderate Republicans aim to attach legislation to revive the
trade bank to a transportation funding bill this month, after
many export companies warned of job losses due to the bank's
demise.
All but one of the declared and expected Republican
presidential candidates have said they favor closing Ex-Im, an
81-year-old institution that Congress once routinely
reauthorized by voice vote.
Outside conservative groups that helped elevate the Ex-Im
issue to national prominence, including Club for Growth and
Heritage Action, are already positioning OPIC as a target and
drawing parallels to the trade bank.
"The similarities between OPIC and Ex-Im are chilling. Two
government agencies that focus on artificially propping up U.S.
companies," said Veronique de Rugy, a senior research fellow at
George Mason University's Mercatus research center who
frequently testifies before Congress against Ex-Im and other
business subsidy programs.
Building a coalition against OPIC could be more difficult
than against Ex-Im, however, because of its smaller size and
focus on needy countries.
"It's a cousin to the Ex-Im Bank, but the people who benefit
from OPIC typically do not have the same kind of balance sheets
that would benefit from Ex-Im," said Representative Mark
Meadows, a founding member of the conservative Freedom Caucus,
who said he would vote to renew OPIC.
