UPDATE 1-U.S. Congress poised to limit contractor pay: Is $487,000 a year enough?

By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON Dec 12 Congress is poised to nearly
halve the salary cap for U.S. government contractors after years
of dramatic increases driven by skyrocketing executive pay.
A broad budget bill that won approval by the House of
Representatives on Thursday would lower the cap to $487,000 a
person, down from its current level of $952,000. The Senate is
expected to pass the bill next week.
The measure would be a partial victory for the White House,
which for years has sought to rein in contractor reimbursements
that fund salary and other personnel costs. In May, the White
House proposed limiting the reimbursement level to $400,000 a
person - the amount Barack Obama earns as president.
At least 616 employees at contracting companies earned more
than that last year, according to the Government Accountability
Office.
The measure would apply to "cost-plus" contracts, which
reimburse companies for work expenses plus a profit, but not to
fixed-price contracts. Cost-plus contracts constitute about 40
percent of the $500 billion or so the government spends each
year on goods and services.
Contracting companies like Lockheed Martin and SAIC
may pay employees as much as they wish, but they are
not reimbursed for salary or benefits exceeding the federal cap.
The cap was first set at $340,650 in 1998 and has risen
dramatically since then, as has private-sector executive pay
used as a comparison. The current formula is based on the median
salary of the top five executives at some 3,000 public companies
with revenues over $50 million.
The cap has more than tripled since 1998, far outpacing
inflation and salary increases for non-executive employees. The
earnings gap between contractors and federal employees has
widened further in recent years because of a congressionally
imposed wage freeze on government workers.
The budget bill that passed the House would lower the cap to
$487,000 - equal to the original 1998 level, adjusted for
inflation. Further increases will be based on the U.S.
Employment Cost Index, which measures the growth of overall
employee compensation, rather than executive salaries.
"I think we can all say with a straight face that's
reasonable," said Scott Amey, general counsel for the Project on
Government Oversight, a watchdog group. "I'd still like it to go
a lot lower."
COMPETING FOR TOP TALENT
Contractors agree that the current cap is excessive. But
they argue that lowering the cap could make it difficult for the
government to compete for top-level private sector talent,
especially in technology.
"We've recognized for a long time that the formula wasn't
working," said Stan Soloway, president of the Professional
Services Council, a trade association for government
contractors. "But when you get up the food chain, the
compensation is not equal to what's offered elsewhere."
Soloway said his group would have been satisfied with a
higher cap of $625,000, which was included in a bipartisan
defense-policy bill introduced on Monday. That proposed level
was rendered moot by the budget bill.
The White House said that it supports the $487,000 cap,
although it does not go as far as it had hoped.
"We are pleased that Congress is taking action to address
the unjustifiably high contractor executive reimbursement
required under current law," said Steve Posner, a spokesman for
the White House's Office of Management and Budget.