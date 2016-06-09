UPDATE 1-U.S. Congress scrutinizes pay TV billing, competitive practices

(Adds Charter reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 9 A U.S. Senate panel disclosed
Thursday it is investigating pay TV competition and customer
service issues and will call executives from top cable and
satellite providers to testify.
The investigation comes as the U.S. cable and satellite TV
industry ranks among the lowest in consumer surveys over billing
and other practices.
Senators Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who chairs a panel
on investigations and Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat,
said in a statement Thursday that they will hold a June 23
hearing that will include testimony from Comcast Corp,
Charter Communications, DirectTV, a unit of AT&T Inc
and Dish Network Corp.
The pair said in a joint statement the panel has been
investigating the largest cable and satellite TV companies for
more than a year, looking at potential barriers to competition
in the industry, "including the difficulties faced by companies
attempting to create innovative new television delivery models."
The committee has also been examining billing, fees, refunds
and other customer service issues.
"We believe our hearing will be a big step forward for
consumers, allowing them to understand how their TV providers
really work and make informed decisions about their video
service," the pair said.
Comcast declined to comment. Charter, which completed its
acquisiton of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in
May, said in a statement "our overall customer satisfaction
ratings are trending in the right direction. Call volume into
our call centers is declining, as are service calls."
The senators noted that a recent American Customer
Satisfaction Index survey found pay television service ranked
near the bottom of the 43 industries surveyed - a year after the
pay-TV industry tied for the lowest score among all industries
ranked.
The hearing follows a Federal Communications Commission
proposal to allow consumers to swap pricey cable and other pay
TV boxes for cheaper devices and apps, a change that would boost
competition in the $20 billion television set-top box
market.
The proposal would let customers get video services from
providers like Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and
Tivo Inc. It set off a lobbying battle between tech
companies eager to tap into the market and cable and TV
companies which could lose billions of dollars in rental fees.
The FCC says 99 percent of U.S. customers now must get
their boxes from their cable companies, and they pay on average
$231 a year to lease the devices.
Cable companies say the video marketplace is already
evolving as more customers replace traditional pay TV services
with streaming internet video.
