Nancy Pelosi says willing to lead US House Democrats again

WASHINGTON Nov 14 Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives at a closed door meeting on Wednesday that she is willing to run again to be their leader in the Congress that convenes in January, senior party aides said.

Pelosi plans to announce her decision at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) news conference on Capitol Hill. Aides and Democratic lawmakers have said if Pelosi runs again to be their leader, she is certain to win.