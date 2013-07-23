U.S. Supreme Court win boosts fight against drug settlements -FTC

| WASHINGTON, July 23
ruling giving regulators the right to sue drugmakers for
agreements that delay cheaper generic versions of their products
should deter some of the most egregious deals and allow the
agency to better fight others, Federal Trade Commission
Chairwoman Edith Ramirez told lawmakers on Tuesday.
At issue are deals - often called "pay for delay" - where
brand-name drugmakers settle patent infringement lawsuits by
paying generic companies to postpone marketing their cheaper
versions of the products.
Despite this, defenders of the practice say a generic
version of a drug usually comes to market before its patent
expires.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Judiciary Committee's
antitrust panel, is a critic of the deals and of the argument
that they make it easier to end court fights.
"Pharmaceutical litigation can be settled without these cash
sweeteners," she said at a hearing to discuss them.
The Supreme Court ruled that regulators could challenge the
deals but declined the FTC's request to declare them illegal.
The agency has fought the practice for more than a decade.
Following the June 17 Supreme Court decision, the FTC plans
to pursue pay for delay cases that it is already litigating and
investigate new settlements to determine if they are legal,
Ramirez said.
"The vast majority of patent settlements do not involve (pay
for delay)," she said. "What we are trying to stop are
anti-competitive settlements."
The FTC says the deals cost consumers and the U.S.
government an additional $3.5 billion on drug costs each year.
Ramirez stopped short of indicating whether any cases now
being considered would likely end in litigation. The FTC
identified 40 settlements in the 2012 fiscal year that it
considered pay for delay deals.
Speaking for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers
of America trade group, Diane Bieri said it took drug companies
$1 billion and 10 to 15 years to bring an innovative product to
market.
And, she said, the deals generally allow generic drugs to
hit pharmacy shelves before the patent expires.
CASE IN THE PIPELINE
One of the cases the FTC is litigating involves AndroGel, a
gel used to treat men with low testosterone.
In that case, brand-name drugmaker Solvay Pharmaceuticals
Inc, now owned by AbbVie, had agreed to pay as much as
$30 million annually to generic makers Actavis Inc,
previously Watson Pharmaceuticals; Paddock Laboratories Inc, now
part of Perrigo Co ; and Par Pharmaceutical Cos
.
Under the deal, the three would keep their generic versions
off the market until 2015. The patent expires in 2020.
Senators Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Chuck
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, have introduced legislation this
year to make the deals illegal until a judge determines
otherwise.