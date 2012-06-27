Keystone pipeline not in U.S. transport bill deal-aide

WASHINGTON, June 27 A massive transportation
funding bill that the U.S. Congress is trying to pass by week's
end will not include a Republican proposal forcing quick
approval of the Canada-to-U.S. Keystone oil pipeline, a senior
Democratic aide said on Wednesday.
"Keystone is out," said the aide, who asked not to be
identified. The aide added that while House-Senate negotiators
are close to an overall deal on the transportation bill, they
have not yet wrapped it up.
The House and Senate aim to pass the bill by Friday to fund
road, bridge and mass transit funding projects. It also is
likely to contain a provision to extend low student loan rates
for another year.