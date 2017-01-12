Fast-food workers protest Trump's labor secretary nominee

| LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON
"Fight for $15" movement will protest at Carl's Jr and Hardee's
restaurants on Thursday against the nomination of the chains'
head, a vocal opponent of minimum wage increases and
"overregulation," as U.S. labor secretary.
Senate leadership has pushed back the confirmation hearing
of Andrew Puzder to February from a tentative date of Jan. 17,
citing a complicated congressional schedule.
Puzder, 66, leads CKE Restaurants, whose 3,300 eateries
include the Carl's Jr and Hardee's brands. For years, he has
said Obama administration policies have saddled industry with
higher costs and contributed to a "government-mandated
restaurant recession."
An enthusiastic supporter of President-elect Donald Trump,
Puzder has lobbied against efforts to raise the minimum wage to
$15 and is widely expected to roll back policies such as those
aimed at curbing unpaid overtime and improving worker safety.
The four-year-old "Fight for $15" movement has helped win
minimum wage hikes in California and New York. It also seeks to
unionize restaurant workers.
The restaurant industry is the biggest U.S. employer of
minimum wage workers, and CKE's restaurants, like many others,
have been cited or sued for violating wage and safety rules.
"If Puzder is confirmed as labor secretary, it will mean the
Trump years will be about low pay ... instead of making lives
better for working Americans like me," said Terrance Dixon, 32,
who makes $9 per hour at a St. Louis Hardee's and plans to join
Thursday's protests.
Senate Democrats including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
held their own hearing on Tuesday after Republican rivals
rebuffed their request to bring witnesses to Puzder's upcoming
confirmation hearing.
The protestor-packed event included testimony from Laura
McDonald, 51, who was a general manager at a CKE-owned Carl's Jr
restaurant in Arizona from 1988 until 2012.
She has joined two potential class-action wage and hour
lawsuits against CKE, which during her tenure switched general
managers from salaried to hourly workers.
"CKE avoided paying overtime by setting our hourly wages so
low that we didn't make anything extra working more than 40
hours a week," said McDonald, who added that she routinely
worked 15 hours of unpaid overtime.
A transition official accused Democrats of running a smear
campaign and lauded Puzder as a successful businessman.
Puzder was unavailable for comment. His backers include the
International Franchise Association, which represents companies
such as CKE and McDonald's Corp.
