House Republicans prepare to kill five Obama-era regulations

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 30 House Republicans were set on
Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on
corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real
test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
Republicans put as much urgency on limiting what they
consider overregulation that stifles economic growth as they do
on overhauling the tax code and dismantling the Affordable Care
Act, according to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Under the Congressional Review Act, Congress can use simple
majority votes to stop recent regulations in their tracks.
Timing in the law means any rules enacted after May 31 are
eligible for axing.
The law has been used effectively only once, ending a rule
on ergonomics in 2001. Both sides consider this week a test of
its powers.
While the Republican-led House of Representatives has passed
bills limiting agencies since it convened on Jan. 3, this week
marks the first time it has targeted specific rules this year.
Republican President Donald Trump on Monday ordered
scrapping two existing rules whenever a new one is approved.
The House Rules Committee was expected on Monday evening to
send to the full chamber a measure axing three regulations
enacted under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat. They
were the Stream Protection Rule, the Securities and Exchange
Commission's "resource extraction rule," and the Social Security
Administration's expanded background checks on disabled gun
buyers.
On Tuesday it will send another measure overturning rules
on methane and federal contractors. The full body is expected to
pass both measures on Wednesday and then hand them off to the
Senate.
The extraction rule, which took six years to complete, was
approved this summer and requires companies such as Exxon Mobil
Corp to state publicly how much they pay governments in
taxes and other fees. Critics say the rule hurts U.S. energy
companies, while human rights groups argue it reduces
corruption.
The Interior Department took years to craft the stream rule,
hoping to prevent coal-mining waste from contaminating water
sources in areas near mountain-top removal mining sites. Critics
say it is unnecessary and goes too far, wiping out jobs and
usurping state rights.
Liberal groups are outraged by the rollbacks, but their
traditional allies, Democratic lawmakers, have limited means to
stop them in the Republican-dominated Congress.
House Democrats will host events with experts, and activists
will try to rally the public against the measures, hoping to
persuade Republicans to vote no.
Senate Democrats cannot filibuster the measures but
congressional aides expect them to slow the process by taking
the full five hours they are allowed to speak against each
measure on the chamber's floor.
(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)