UPDATE 2-Republicans take first steps to kill Obama-era regulations

By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Republicans on Monday
continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the
first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the
environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested
Congressional Review Act.
The House Rules Committee sent to the full chamber three
regulations enacted under former President Barack Obama, a
Democrat, to ax.
They were the Stream Protection Rule, the Securities and
Exchange Commission's "resource extraction rule," and one on gun
buying.
Republicans put as much urgency on limiting what they
consider over-regulation that stifles economic growth as they do
on overhauling the tax code and dismantling the Affordable Care
Act, according to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
This is the first time the Republican-led House of
Representatives has targeted specific rules since convening on
Jan. 3. Earlier this month it passed bills to limit regulatory
agencies and Republican President Donald Trump is cutting
regulation through executive orders.
Under the law, Congress can use simple majority votes to
stop recent regulations in their tracks. Agencies cannot create
a new rule to replace any part of an overturned regulation.
Timing in the law means any rules enacted in the final months of
Obama's administration are eligible for axing.
The law has been used effectively only once, in 2001. Both
sides consider this week a test of its powers.
On Tuesday the Rules Committee will send two more
regulations to the full chamber, which is expected to vote to
kill all five on Wednesday and then hand them off to the Senate.
Senate Republicans on Monday prepared to act quickly after
the House vote, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and
Environment Committee Chairman James Inhofe introducing
companion measures on the stream and extraction rules.
The Interior Department took years to craft the stream rule,
hoping to prevent coal-mining waste from contaminating water
sources in areas near mountain-top removal mining sites. Critics
say it is unnecessary and goes too far, wiping out jobs and
usurping state rights.
The extraction rule is required in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law, but was only approved six years later this
summer. It requires companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp
to state publicly how much they pay governments in taxes and
other fees. Opponents say it hurts U.S. energy companies, while
human rights groups argue it reduces corruption.
Meanwhile, the gun rule requires extra scrutiny of
purchasers who receive Social Security benefits and also have a
history of mental illness.
Liberal groups are outraged by the rollbacks, but their
traditional allies, Democratic lawmakers, have limited means to
stop them in the Republican-dominated Congress.
Those on the Rules Committee said important protections were
being rushed to the chopping block and pleaded for hearings on
the regulations, to no avail.
This week House Democrats and activists are planning to
rally the public, hoping to persuade Republicans to vote no.
Senate Democrats cannot filibuster the measures but
congressional aides expect them to slow the process by taking
the full five hours they are allowed to speak against each
measure on the chamber's floor.
