UPDATE 1-Wall Street regulators make budget pitches to Congress

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 27 Wall Street's top two U.S.
regulators will urge Congress on Tuesday to approve budgets for
fiscal 2018 that are at or above their current funding levels.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay
Clayton, in his first appearance before a congressional
committee since his confirmation hearing in the spring, plans to
push for adequate funding for the agency's enforcement and
examination functions, as well as a $240 million investment in
information technology, for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.
"The $240 million that the SEC plans to spend on information
technology in FY 2018 is quite modest, by way of comparison, to
the amounts that the major Wall Street firms spend on their own
information technology systems," Clayton said in prepared
testimony before a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.
"In 2016, one large financial institution alone spent more
than $9.5 billion on technology firm-wide," he added.
The SEC is asking Congress to keep its budget flat at about
$1.6 billion, the same amount that White House also proposed in
May.
By contrast, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is
asking Congress to approve a $281.5 million budget. That is
slightly more than the White House's proposal, which called for
keeping the regulator's budget flat at $250 million.
"The $31.5 million in additional funds is not a formulaic or
superficial number, but a thorough and informed assessment of
what the CFTC needs to execute its mission," acting Chairman
Chris Giancarlo said in prepared remarks.
Clayton, in his prepared testimony, planned to stress the
importance of the reserve fund, a pool of money established by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that the agency has used to help finance
technological improvements that help it detect problems in the
marketplace.
The White House proposal called for scrapping the $50
million reserve fund in 2019.
The SEC and White House are also requesting an additional
$245 million on top of the $1.6 billion to help pay for upcoming
leasing expenses on the agency's headquarters.
Clayton also will announce plans to conduct a national
recruitment effort to hire a small business capital formation
advocate, a new position at the SEC required by legislation
signed into law during the end of former president Barack
Obama's administration.
