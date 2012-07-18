U.S. defense executives plead for Congress to avoid budget cuts

* Companies warn of major industry layoffs
* Automatic cuts would land on top of cuts planned over next
decade
By Lauren French
WASHINGTON, July 18 Defense executives warned
lawmakers on Wednesday that they must quickly come up with a
plan to avert $500 billion in automatic spending cuts because
the uncertainty is forcing companies to move ahead with dramatic
layoffs and plant closures.
Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Robert Stevens said
his company may have to let 10,000 employees go because of the
automatic spending cuts that take effect in January.
"The impact on industry would be devastating, with a
significant disruption to ongoing programs and initiatives,
leading to facility closures and personnel reductions," Stevens
told the House Armed Services Committee.
David Hess, the president of Pratt & Whitney, a United
Technologies unit and Sean O'Keefe, the chairman and CEO
of EADS North America, also said they expect to lay off
employees but were unsure of numbers because the Obama
administration has yet to release guidance on how the cuts will
fall.
The show of force from the defense executives is part of a
broader campaign in the defense industry and the Pentagon to
convince Congress to find a way to avoid the cuts.
The $500 billion in defense cuts are called for in the
Budget Control Act, which Congress passed last year after it
failed to agree on $1.2 trillion in further budget cuts and
instead resorted to across-the-board spending reductions.
The contraction in defense spending would come on top of
$487 billion in cuts already planned over the next decade.
Della Williams, head of a small Texas-based company that
helps design intelligence systems, warned that it is not just
the big contractors that will suffer.
She likened sequestration to performing "cosmetic surgery
with a chainsaw."
Lockheed's Stevens said Congress needs to act soon and said
every month that goes by without clarity is another month of
lost investment.
"The near-term horizon is completely obscured by a fog of
uncertainty," Stevens said. "With just 167 days remaining until
it is triggered, we have little insight as to how sequestration
(the automatic budget cuts) will be implemented."
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure with
little opposition on Tuesday calling for President Barack Obama
to give Congress a detailed report on the impact that automatic
across-the-board budget cuts would have on federal spending.
Lawmakers hope the report will help the public understand
how severely the budget would be slashed under the cuts. A
similar measure has been approved by the Senate but it is
unclear whether the two chambers would be able to agree on a
compromise to send to the president for his signature.
As the defense industry prepares for the cuts to go into
effect, Stevens said his company is also considering how many
federally mandated layoff notices to issue.
The WARN Act requires most companies with more than 100
workers to give 60-day notice before mass layoffs.