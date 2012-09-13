US House passes six-month stop-gap government funding plan

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to fund
the government for six months and eliminate any threat of a
shutdown fight that could damage lawmakers' re-election hopes.
After spending much of the past two years fighting over
cutting government spending, the Republican-controlled House
voted by a wide margin of 329-91 to slightly raise spending from
current levels.
The bill, which now moves to the Senate where a vote is
expected by next week, will be the last piece of substantive
legislation passed by Congress before the Nov. 6 presidential
and congressional elections. It must be signed into law before
Sept. 30, when current government funding runs out.