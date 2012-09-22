US Senate passes funding bill to avoid Oct. 1 government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A deeply divided and
unproductive Congress wrapped up its final business before
November's elections early on Saturday as the U.S. Senate passed
a stopgap measure to fund federal programs and avoid an Oct. 1
government shutdown.
The 62-30 vote on the funding bill, which now moves to
President Barack Obama's desk to be signed into law, was delayed
by days of partisan bickering over votes on unrelated measures
aimed at boosting both Democrats' and Republicans' political
fortunes.
For the new fiscal year which begins on Oct. 1, the $524
billion measure slightly raises discretionary spending - which
funds government agencies and everything from defense to
national parks - from current levels.