UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate bill would make social media report 'terrorist activity'

(Updates with Facebook comment, paragraph 11)
WASHINGTON, July 8 Social media operators such
as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube would
have to notify federal authorities of online "terrorist
activity," according to the text of a bill approved by the U.S.
Senate Intelligence Committee and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The types of communication include postings related to
"explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass
destruction," according to the text. An official familiar with
the bill said it was sent to the Senate floor for a vote.
The official said its main purpose was to give social media
companies additional legal protection if they reported to the
authorities on traffic circulated by their users, rather than
coerce them to spy on users.
It was unclear when the Senate might vote on the bill.
A congressional official said it was also unclear whether
the House of Representatives would pursue similar legislation,
which would be necessary for the proposed requirement to become
law.
Social media groups have been widely used by militant groups
such as Islamic State and Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula to recruit members and circulate bomb-making
instructions.
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Dianne
Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence
Committee and sponsor of the legislation, said social media
companies should be working with the government to prevent the
use of their systems by violent militants.
"Twitter, FB and YouTube all, as I understand it, remove
content on their sites that come to their attention if it
violates their terms of service, including terrorism," Feinstein
said.
But, she said, "the companies do not proactively monitor
their sites to identify such content nor do they inform the FBI
when they identify or remove their content. I believe they
should."
The social media legislation, part of a larger intelligence
authorization bill, would not require social media companies to
monitor specific users or content posted by individuals. Nor
would it penalize companies that failed to comply.
"We share the government's goal of keeping terrorist content
off our site," Facebook's Head of Policy Management Monika
Bickert said in a statement.
"Our policies on this are crystal clear: we do not permit
terrorist groups to use Facebook, and people are not allowed to
promote or support these groups on Facebook. We remove this
terrorist content as soon as we become aware of it."
A representative of Twitter said that her company had not
taken a position on the legislation. Google did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; additional reporting by Lindsay
Dunsmuir; Editing by Howard Goller, Eric Walsh and Ken Wills)