UPDATE 5-Former US Senator Arlen Specter, 82, dies of cancer

* Specter became Democrat after 44 years as a Republican
* Steered moderate course during three decades in Senate
* Career ended by 2010 Democratic primary loss to liberal
* Obama hails Specter as "fiercely independent" fighter
* Died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 Arlen Specter, a gruff,
independent-minded moderate who spent three decades in the U.S.
Senate but was spurned by Pennsylvania voters after switching in
2009 from Republican to Democrat, died on Sunday of cancer, his
family said. He was 82.
Specter played a pivotal role in many of the major issues of
his time, including the investigation into the assassination of
President John Kennedy, disputes over controversial Supreme
Court nominees, and the Senate vote not to remove President Bill
Clinton from office for perjury after an affair.
Specter had announced in August a recurrence of non-Hodgkin
lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system. His son Shanin Specter
confirmed his death in Philadelphia.
Resilient, smart and aggressive, the former prosecutor
frequently riled conservatives and liberals on his way to
becoming Pennsylvania's longest-serving U.S. senator. He was
elected to five six-year terms starting in 1980. He left the
Republican Party because he said it had become too conservative.
"Arlen Specter was always a fighter. From his days stamping
out corruption as a prosecutor in Philadelphia to his three
decades of service in the Senate, Arlen was fiercely independent
- never putting party or ideology ahead of the people he was
chosen to serve," President Barack Obama said in a statement.
Former President George W. Bush said Specter "loved our
country and served it with integrity."
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said Specter
participated in some of the most "consequential and historic
debates" of his time. "His fight against cancer served as an
inspiration to others battling this deadly disease," he said.
Specter steered a moderate course during an era when the two
major U.S. political parties became increasingly polarized, and
often broke with his party. His sometimes testy demeanor and
opportunistic maneuvering earned him monikers like "Snarlin'
Arlen" and "Specter the Defector."
In 2009, Specter left the Republican Party after 44 years
when he concluded he could not win his party's primary in
Pennsylvania in 2010 against a conservative challenger. But his
bid for re-election in 2010 ended in failure when he was beaten
by a liberal challenger for the Democratic nomination.
After Kennedy's assassination in 1963, Specter served on the
Warren Commission that investigated the shooting, and he helped
devise the disputed "single-bullet" theory" that supported the
idea of a lone gunman.
During his lengthy Senate career, Specter was crucial in
increasing U.S. spending on biomedical research.
He helped get one conservative, Clarence Thomas, confirmed
as a Supreme Court justice in 1991, while torpedoing the Supreme
Court nomination of another conservative, Robert Bork, in 1987.
He infuriated liberals during the Thomas confirmation hearings
with prosecutorial questioning of Anita Hill, a law professor
who had accused Thomas of sexual harassment. At one point,
Specter accused her of "flat-out perjury."
Specter annoyed fellow Republicans by voting "not proven" on
impeachment charges against Clinton in 1999, helping prevent the
Democrat from being ousted from office over his affair with a
White House intern.
Specter unsuccessfully sought the 1996 Republican
presidential nomination.
He had several health scares, undergoing open-heart surgery
and surgery for a brain tumor, as well as chemotherapy for two
bouts of Hodgkin's lymphoma.
In February 2009, a month after the Democrat Obama took
office, he became one of three Republican senators to vote for
Obama's economic stimulus bill that Specter said was needed to
avert a depression like that of the 1930s.
Specter was reviled by some conservatives for giving Obama
an important early political victory. In April 2009, Specter at
age 79 abandoned the Republicans - saying his party had moved
too far to the right - and was welcomed by Obama and Vice
President Joe Biden as a Democrat.
Incumbent senators rarely face stiff challenges for their
party's nomination for re-election, but Specter barely survived
conservative Pat Toomey's challenge in 2004. Pennsylvania
Republican primary voters are more conservative than the state's
overall electorate, and Specter calculated that he could not win
the Republican primary in 2010.
'DECIDED BY THAT JURY'
"I am not prepared to have my 29-year record in the United
States Senate decided by the Pennsylvania Republican primary
electorate - not prepared to have that record decided by that
jury," Specter said in April 2009 in explaining his defection.
In the 2010 Democratic primary, Specter had the support of
the Democratic establishment, including Obama, Pennsylvania's
governor and labor unions. But liberal challenger Joe Sestak, a
retired Navy admiral and two-term congressman, painted Specter
as a political contortionist concerned only about himself.
A Sestak TV ad featured a clip of Specter telling a news
interviewer: "My change in party will enable me to be
re-elected." Sestak thumped Specter in a May 2010 primary.
"He has been a serious and consequential senator for three
decades, yet mostly ungenerous words come to mind: driven,
tenacious, arrogant, self-righteous, opportunistic," Congress
expert Thomas Mann of the Brookings Institution think tank told
the New York Times after Specter's defeat.
Toomey, who currently represents Pennsylvania in the Senate,
called Specter "a man of sharp intelligence and dogged
determination."
Democrat Bob Casey, the state's other senator, said he was
"a statesman and a problem solver who was able to work with
Democrats and Republicans in the best interest of our
commonwealth and our country."
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said Specter
was "a man of moderation; he was always passionate, but always
easy to work with."
Specter was born in Kansas in 1930 during the Great
Depression. His father was a Russian Jewish immigrant who owned
a junkyard. Specter moved to Philadelphia at age 17 to attend
the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1951, then
served in the Air Force before attending Yale Law School.
He was a Democrat until age 35, when the Republicans offered
their nomination for district attorney of Philadelphia. He
served as the city's district attorney from 1966 to 1974.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.