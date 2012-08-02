US senator breaks with no tax pledge in hunt for budget deal

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Republican Senator Lindsey
Graham said o n T hursday his party's anti-tax orthodoxy needed to
be revisited, sparking interest from a senior Democrat who
pledged to work with him to try to avoid deep automatic U.S.
budget cuts set for early next year.
Graham, a conservative Republican, said he did not agree
with fellow Republicans who thought any money saved by closing
tax loopholes and eliminating tax deductions must go toward
lowering tax rates, as opposed to using the savings for deficit
reduction.
Graham's view deviates from the anti-tax pledge sponsored by
Grover Norquist, head of Americans for Tax Reform. Adherence to
the pledge, which has been signed by many U.S. Republicans
nationwide, serves as a litmus test for electoral support among
many conservatives.
"I signed the pledge myself I actually like Grover, I
think he's done a pretty good job of trying to keep the country
from raising taxes," Graham told the Senate Appropriations
Committee as it was voting on defense spending for next year.
"This (anti-tax) pledge has a component to it that I think
needs to be revisited. I don't know how we get out of debt if we
don't have bipartisanship," Graham said, adding that revenues
generated by closing loopholes and eliminating deductions could
go toward deficit reduction.
Graham's latest remarks are potentially important because he
is a Republican senator outspoken about the need to avoid the
automatic cuts in Pentagon spending.
His comments could tempt Democrats looking for a wedge
between rank-and-file members and Republican leaders, who
continue to hew to the party line of no new additional revenues
as part of deficit-reduction and only as part of comprehensive
tax reform.
Democratic Senator Patty Murray, also a member of the
appropriations committee, said she would work with Graham in the
to try to find a formula for avoiding sequestration, the process
by which over $1 trillion in across-the-board spending cuts are
automatically set to take effect over the next decade.
The first slice of those savings, about $109 billion, will
be triggered on Jan. 2 unless Congress comes up with an
alternative plan that President Barack Obama also embraces.
Democrats also worry about the blunt force of the spending
cuts and are trying to pressure Republicans to go along with a
mix of domestic and military spending cuts coupled with tax
hikes on the wealthy.
"I will work with Senator Graham over the (August
congressional) recess and anyone else to find a way to find that
balanced approach as we move forward, so that we do not face the
impact of sequestration," Murray said.
"It is going to take a balanced approach, it is going to
take all of us, swallowing hard, to reach a tough decision,"
Murray said.
The automatic spending cuts are the result of a
deficit-reduction deal struck last August by Obama and Congress
that also raised Treasury Department borrowing authority to
avoid an historic government credit default.
An attempt in Congress by a "supercommittee" of lawmakers,
including Murray, to replace the automatic spending cuts with a
series of more targeted, well-thought-out reductions and revenue
increases collapsed last November.
But as next January's deadline for the automatic cuts has
neared, lawmakers are getting more interested in trying to find
a way out. Half of the across-the-board spending cuts would hit
defense, with the rest aimed at other domestic programs.
The Senate appropriations committee voted down a proposal by
Graham to make defense contractors issue notices of potential
layoffs to their workers just before the November presidential
election, a step that could have significant political
repercussions. Graham wanted to overturn guidance from the Labor
Department which this week said the notices are not required.
Graham said he wanted to avoid sequestration for a year, or
at least a few months. But he wants to solve the issue before
the November elections; some on Capitol Hill wonder whether this
can happen in the current hyper-partisan, pre-election
atmosphere.
Graham's is not the only bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill
seeking a sequestration escape hatch.
Talks have been going on for some time between Republican
Senator John McCain and Democratic Senator Carl Levin; another
set of talks is being led by Democrat Mark Warner and Republican
Saxby Chambliss.
The idea of deferring sequestration for a year may be
catching on at the Pentagon as well.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told corporate executives
last week that the notion of deferring sequestration for one or
two years while identifying significant offsetting cuts was
getting more traction on Capitol Hill, according to people
familiar with their meeting.