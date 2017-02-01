UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate confirms Tillerson as secretary of state

(Adds context that vote was historically close)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. Senate confirmed Rex
Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state on
Wednesday, filling a key spot on the Republican's national
security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil Corp
chief executive officer's ties to Russia.
The vote, mostly along party lines, was by far the closest
in at least half a century.
Fifty-six senators backed Tillerson, and 43 voted no. Every
Republican favored Tillerson, along with four members of the
Democratic caucus, Senators Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Manchin and Mark
Warner as well as Angus King, an independent.
Democratic Senator Chris Coons did not vote.
Tillerson's predecessor in the position, John Kerry, was
confirmed by 94 to 3. Condoleezza Rice, the last secretary of
state nominated by a Republican, was confirmed by 85-13.
Senate Democrats had tried, but failed, to delay the vote on
Tillerson because of Trump's executive order banning immigration
from seven mostly Muslim countries and temporarily halting the
entry of refugees.
They said they wanted to ask Tillerson more questions about
the issue after Trump signed the order on Friday, prompting
protests and chaos at airports across the country and
uncertainty and disruption for travelers around the world.
But Republicans hold a majority of 52 seats in the
100-member Senate, and so far have confirmed all of the six
Trump nominees who have come up for votes.
Senators had also expressed concerns over Tillerson's ties
to Russia after the executive spent years there working for the
oil company. Some faulted him for failing to promise to recuse
himself from matters related to Exxon Mobil businesses for his
entire term as secretary of state rather than only the one year
required by law.
Tillerson, 64, retired as chairman and chief executive of
Exxon Mobil at the end of 2016 after a four-decade career at the
company.
Republicans and other Tillerson supporters said they thought
he would be a strong leader as the country's top diplomat,
citing his experience running a giant corporation operating on
six continents. They also said it was important to finalize
Trump's national security team quickly, to address international
crises and reassure allies wondering about the new president's
"America First" foreign policy.
