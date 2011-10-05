UPDATE 4-US trade pacts clear first hurdle on way to approval

* Republicans, Obama say pacts would help create U.S. jobs
* South Korean pact is biggest trade agreement since NAFTA
* Full House approval seen next week
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 Long-delayed U.S. trade deals
with South Korea, Colombia and Panama cleared a congressional
hurdle on Wednesday and looked set to get quick final approval
to end years of trade policy paralysis by Washington.
The three pacts are expected to boost U.S. exports by about
$13 billion a year and President Barack Obama's administration
estimates they will help create tens of thousands of jobs.
The United States has lagged the European Union, Canada and
the three potential new U.S. free trade partners which have all
moved aggressively to strike new market-opening pacts.
The chairman of the House of Representatives panel which
backed the deals on Wednesday, Representative Dave Camp, said
they could not come at a better time for the struggling U.S.
economy.
"With zero jobs created last month and the unemployment
rate hovering above 9 percent, we must look at all
opportunities to create American jobs," Camp said.
The three pacts must be approved by the full House and the
Senate to become law. The panel backed the pacts on the
following bipartisan votes: Colombia, 24-12; Panama, 32-3; and
South Korea, 31-5.
Camp said he expected the full House to approve the trade
deals next week. The Senate also could move quickly enough for
the pacts to be approved in time for South Korean President Lee
Myung-Bak's visit to the White House on Oct. 13.
An industry source, speaking on condition he not be
identified, said congressional leaders were working on a plan
for the House and the Senate to both vote on Oct. 12.
There was no immediate confirmation of that, which would
require Senate Finance Committee action on the pacts first. One
Senate aide said talks were still under way.
With the U.S. economy growing too slowly to bring down a
9.1 percent unemployment rate, the administration and Congress
are facing pressure to work together to create jobs.
As the House moved forward with the deals, the Senate was
pushing a bill to crack down on China's currency practices,
which lawmakers blame for millions of lost U.S. jobs. Beijing
has warned that legislation could spark a trade war.
U.S. FARMERS SEE BIG GAINS
The deal with South Korea is the largest U.S. trade pact
since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into force
in 1994 and is expected to account for most of job gains.
U.S. farmers are expected to be big winners under the
agreements. The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates U.S.
farm exports could increase by more than $690 million per year
to Colombia, more than $195 million per year to Panama, and
more than $1.8 billion per year to South Korea.
U.S. manufacturing and services companies also broadly
support the agreements, which will phase out tariffs and other
barriers to U.S. exports.
Import-sensitive sectors such as steel and textiles oppose
the trade pacts, fearing they will lead to lost jobs.
Obama submitted the pacts to Congress on Monday, after a
final assurance from House Republicans that a separate income
assistance and retraining program for workers displaced by
trade would be put to a vote alongside the pacts.
Obama has touted the deals as a vital part of his effort to
revitalize the stagnant U.S. recovery and generate new jobs,
considered crucial to his 2012 re-election chances.
The three pacts would be the first trade deals passed since
late 2007, when Congress approved an agreement with Peru.
The last of nearly a dozen agreements negotiated under
Republican President George W. Bush, the deals hit a brick wall
after Democrats won control of the House in November 2006.
Union groups objected to the pacts fearing they would shift
jobs overseas.
SEEKING SUPPORT
Obama, who had opposed the pacts as a presidential
candidate but came to embrace them once he won the White House,
has sought a number of changes to build broader support.
The administration this year negotiated a labor "action
plan" with Colombia to try to address concerns of U.S. labor
groups over the killing of labor leaders in Colombia. Despite
that effort, many Democrats and the AFL-CIO labor federation
still stand in opposition to the pact.
The White House also negotiated better terms on autos in
the South Korea pact to win over Ford Motor Co (F.N) and auto
workers, who complained the deal failed to knock down longtime
barriers in that market while opening the United States for
more imports.
"These new provisions provide Ford greater confidence that
we will be able to better serve our Korean customers," Ford CEO
Alan Mulally said after the revised deal was reached.
The Obama administration also worked out a tax information
exchange agreement with Panama to address concerns about
investors using the country's bank secrecy laws to avoid paying
U.S. taxes.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Cynthia Osterman)