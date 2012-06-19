REFILE-Boehner, Reid to try to break US transport bill deadlock

WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he and Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid on Tuesday will try to break
Congress' deadlock over a long-stalled transportation
construction bill, on which millions of U.S. jobs depend.
"There is going to be a meeting today," Boehner told
reporters. "I'm going to stress to Senator Reid and Senator
(Barbara) Boxer that we want a bill, but we also are also going
to insist on reforming the process by which we spend the highway
tax dollars that the American voters give us to rebuild
America's highways."
In recent weeks, House and Senate negotiators have failed to
bridge differences over a two-year, $109 billion road, bridge
and rail transit funding bill passed by the Senate. Among these
are changes wanted by House Republicans to streamline
environmental reviews of road projects in order to speed up
their construction.