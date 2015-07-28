UPDATE 2-U.S. Congress moves to 3-month highway extension; trade bank stays idled

(New throughout)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, July 28 In a rapidly shifting
battle, Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday
prepared to pass a three-month highway funding extension while
leaving the idled Export-Import Bank's fate hanging at least
into September.
With the House of Representatives and Senate rushing toward
a five-week summer recess, Republican leaders in both chambers
embraced the newest version of a bill to temporarily fund road
and mass transit construction projects.
Failure by Congress to act by Friday would lead to a cutoff
of federal transport funds, disrupting projects nationwide. The
lifeline until Oct. 29 is expected to pass the House on
Wednesday followed by quick action in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, vowed
on Tuesday to also pass a highway trust fund extension with
three years of funding in the hope the House would follow suit
in coming months.
Late on Monday, the Senate demonstrated strong support for
renewing the Ex-Im Bank, whose charter expired on June 30, by
attaching a renewal to its longer-term transportation bill.
But House Republican leaders effectively blocked that
measure by arranging to pass the three-month highway extension
and leave Washington on Wednesday. The maneuver gives the Senate
little choice but to rubber-stamp the House measure.
That would leave the Ex-Im Bank unable to make or guarantee
new loans until September or October, when its backers in
Congress will have another chance to revive it. See Factbox
Putting a positive spin on developments after days of
Republican infighting, McConnell told reporters: "The good news
is the House ... has decided to process in early September a
multi-year highway bill of their own."
If the House succeeds, the two chambers would work out their
differences this fall, including the fate of the Ex-Im Bank.
Conservative Republicans have been trying to kill the agency for
years, calling it a relic of "crony capitalism" that subsidizes
corporations like Boeing and General Electric.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking House
Democrat, attacked the effort to kill the Ex-Im Bank, telling
reporters it would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage with
foreign competitors.
The bank, he said, "ironically does not cost the taxpayer
money but in fact gives money back to the Treasury."
In Ethiopia on Tuesday, President Barack Obama underscored
the threat to exports by viewing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner
that was sold to Ethiopia Airlines with Ex-Im support.
"These purchases are not made without the Ex-Im Bank," Obama
said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington and Jeff
Mason in Addis Ababa; Editing by Bill Trott and Tom Brown)