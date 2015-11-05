U.S. House approves transportation bill that renews trade bank

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to pass a multi-year transportation funding bill that also renews the Export-Import Bank's charter, but final provisions of the measure will be subject to negotiations with the Senate.
The bill authorizes federal spending on road, bridge and rail transit infrastructure projects for six years, providing guaranteed funding for three years. The measure also would revive the Export-Import Bank, which has been idled for more than four months since its charter expired on June 30. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.