2012年 12月 13日

Warren assigned to U.S. Senate Banking Committee

WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Senate Democrats said on Wednesday that Senator-elect Elizabeth Warren, a consumer finance activist feared by Wall Street, will join the Senate Banking Committee next year.

The Democratic Steering Committee approved committee assignments for Warren and other Senate Democrats, installing Senator Patty Murray of Washington state as chairwoman of the Senate Budget Committee.

