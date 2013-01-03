Record number of women sworn into new U.S. Congress

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 3 If the new U.S. Congress that
convened on Thursday turns out to be less confrontational, more
willing to reach reasoned, bipartisan compromise, less ... well
... on steroids, there could be a reason.
A record number of women were sworn in as members of the
113th Congress as a result of elections last Nov. 6.
The 80 women members of the House of Representatives are
joining a total of 20 female senators - a record crop for both
chambers, which have been dominated by men - white men - from
the time the first U.S. Congress was seated in 1789.
The 100 women of the 113th U.S. Congress - out of 535
members - will be thrown into a pressure cooker with huge fights
already brewing over reducing federal budget deficits, imposing
new controls on gun ownership and reforming badly outdated
immigration laws and the tax code.
Last month, in the midst of a bitter budget and tax battle
known as the "fiscal cliff," two female senators told ABC News
that if women were in charge, things would have been fixed much
more easily.
"I think if we (women) were in charge of the Senate and of
the administration, we would have a budget deal by now," said
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. "With all deference
to our male colleagues, women's styles tend to be more
collaborative," she said.
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill agreed. "By nature we
are less confrontational and more collaborative," the Missouri
lawmaker said. "Not only do we want to work in a bipartisan way,
we do it."
MEN STILL MORE INFLUENTIAL
This record number of women in the new Congress will get a
chance to have their impact. But for the most part, the men will
still be in control. Almost all of the top leadership positions
in the House and Senate are held by men, as are most committee
heads.
The most famous female member of Congress is Nancy Pelosi,
the only woman to ever hold the job of House Speaker. The
California Democrat served in that top job from 2007-2010 before
losing it in a Republican takeover of the House in 2011.
Interestingly, she is often described as having ruled the
House with an iron-fist.
Pelosi is being joined by some women with colorful
backgrounds.
One of the new members of the House is Tammy Duckworth of
Illinois, an ex-Obama administration official and the first
member of the U.S. Congress born in Thailand. But she is better
known as an Iraq war hero, having lost both of her legs and
suffering other wounds.
Another Tammy made history as well on Thursday as Tammy
Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, became the first openly gay
member of the U.S. Senate and the first female senator from her
home state.
For the record: Women serving in Congress are much more
likely to be Democrats than Republicans.
Of the 20 female senators - three more than last year - 17
are Democrats. Only Collins, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Kelly
Ayotte of New Hampshire are Republicans.
In the House, 61 of the female members are Democrats, up
from 53 the previous Congress, while 19 are Republicans, down
from 24 last year.