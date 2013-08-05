Police arrest man at Connecticut airport after bomb threat

BOSTON Aug 5 Police arrested a man at
Connecticut's main airport on Monday after he allegedly told
security screeners he was carrying a bomb, officials said,
leading to delays on two departing flights.
"At 3:12 p.m. ET, a male traveler who was passing through
the security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport in
Windsor Locks, Connecticut, claimed that he had a bomb," the
Transportation Security Administraiton said in an emailed
statement.
A TSA official who asked not to be named said the man did
not have any dangerous items in his possession.
Police arrested the man and the airport's security
checkpoints were closed for 25 minutes, resulting in the delay
of two Southwest Airlines flights, said Kevin Dillon, executive
director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
An official at the Connecticut State Police confirmed the
man had been arrested, but he gave no further details.
The incident came as the United States raised security and
closed diplomatic missions in the Middle East and Africa due to
concerns about an attack by al Qaeda operatives.