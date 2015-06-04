Aetna says state tax burden to jump 27 percent on Connecticut budget

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK, June 4 Aetna Inc's state tax burden will increase 27 percent after Connecticut's lawmakers passed a budget that extends a corporate tax surcharge, taxes business on group-wide income, and raises a tax on data processing, the company said Thursday.
"Elected leaders have failed to address the state's budget obligation responsibly," Aetna said in a statement. "But it's Connecticut's businesses and residents that will pay the price."
Aetna said it currently pays $65 million each year in taxes to the state. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
