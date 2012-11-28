Connecticut to cut $170 million in spending, more to come

Nov 28 Connecticut approved $170 million in
spending cuts to partially fill a budget gap of $365 million in
fiscal year 2013, the state Office of Policy and Management said
on Wednesday.
More budget-tightening measures are expected to be proposed
and approved in December to balance the budget for the fiscal
year, which started on July 1.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the spending cuts
will affect hundreds of different items, with $161.7 million
coming from the executive branch, $5.75 million from the
judicial branch and $3 million from the legislative branch.
Malloy has the statutory authority to cut up to 5 percent of
any line item and 3 percent of a fund without any legislative
alterations.
"As painful as they are, cuts are necessary to keep this
year's budget in balance. State government needs to live within
its means," OPM Secretary Ben Barnes said in a statement.
The largest of the wide-ranging cuts include nearly $33.5
million from the State Comptroller Fringe Benefit category and
$32.2 million from the Department of Social Services.
The University of Connecticut will face $9.6 million in cuts
to its operating expenses and $10.2 million in cuts overall. The
Board of Regents for Higher Education faces cuts of $14.4
million.
The cuts include $21.3 million from the Department of
Developmental Services and $18.3 million from the Department of
Children and Families.
Barnes warned the state would face "tougher choices" in the
future and said he expected a legislative proposal for deficit
reduction in December to help "completely erase the projected
deficit."