US architecture billings index down in April-AIA

By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, May 16 A leading indicator of U.S.
construction activity fell last month to a level that indicates
contraction, an architects' trade group said on Wednesday.
The Architecture Billings Index (ABI) fell 2 points to 48.4
in April. Any reading below 50 indicates lower demand for design
services, which predict construction activity nine to 12 months
ahead.
The ABI had topped 50 for five consecutive months prior to
April. Mild winter weather may have pulled some activity
forward, according to the American Institute of Architects,
which publishes the monthly index.
A separate measure of project inquiries was down 2.2 points
to 54.4 last month. This measure, which had reached a nearly
five-year high in February, is typically higher than the ABI as
clients contact multiple architects for a single project.
Most diversified industrial companies derive a portion of
sales from nonresidential construction such as office buildings,
and retail and warehouse space through sales of building
components or construction equipment.
Many cite the architecture billings as an indicator of
future demand in this market.
Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell
International Inc, Tyco International Ltd,
Ingersoll Rand Plc, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp
, Manitowoc Co Inc, Caterpillar Inc,
Deere & Co and Terex Corp.
European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider
Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are
also active in the sector.