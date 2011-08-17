Indicator of U.S. building has steep drop in July

* Architecture Billings Index drops 1.2 points to 45.1
* Demand weakest in Midwest
* Worries that more declines to come, economist says
BOSTON, Aug 17 A leading indicator of
nonresidential construction in the United States fell for a
fourth straight month in July, in a sign that demand for
offices and other commercial properties is weakening.
The monthly Architecture Billings Index fell to 45.1 last
month, a 1.2-point drop that was its steepest since February
2010, the American Institute of Architects said on Wednesday.
Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in billings by
architects, whose revenue projects construction activity over
the next six to nine months.
"Business conditions for architecture firms have turned
down sharply," said Kermit Baker, the group's chief economist.
"Late last year and in the first couple of months of this year
there was a sense that we were slowly pulling out of the
downturn, but now the concern is that we haven't yet reached
the bottom of the cycle."
By region, the Midwest was weakest, while the South was
strongest. By sector, demand was weakest for multifamily
residential buildings and strongest for commercial and
industrial sites.
"The steep decline in the ABI since February suggests that
the nonresidential construction recovery struggles to gain
traction," said J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan, noting that
the sector may not recover until next year or later.
Weak construction activity for both commercial properties
and homes has depressed demand for building components
including elevators, air conditioners and electrical systems as
well as contributing to high unemployment in the construction
trades.
Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N), Tyco International Ltd TYC.N,
Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N), Johnson Controls (JCI.N), Eaton Corp
(ETN.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Deere & Co (DE.N) and Terex
Corp (TEX.N) in the United States, as well as Europe's Siemens
AG (SIEGn.DE), Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) and lock maker
Assa Abloy AB (ASSAb.ST).
(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Dave Zimmerman)