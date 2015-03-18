U.S. Architecture Billings Index rises in February

March 17 The Architecture Billings Index, an
indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, rose in
February, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on
Wednesday.
The index rose to 50.4 in February from 49.9 in January.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects
the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and
construction spending.
"The health of the institutional market has been the key
factor for positive business conditions for the design and
construction industry in recent months, and it is encouraging to
see that sector remain on solid footing," AIA Chief Economist
Kermit Baker said.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly
index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and
components used to construct buildings.
The score for an indicator to measure trends in new design
contracts at architecture firms in February was 50.
The new projects inquiry index fell to 56.6 in February from
58.7 in January.
