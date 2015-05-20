U.S. Architecture Billings Index falls in April

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 20 The Architecture Billings Index, an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell in April, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday.
The index fell to 48.8 in April from 51.7 in March.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and construction spending.
"...April would typically be a month where these projects would be in full swing, but a severe winter in many parts of the Northeast and Midwest has apparently delayed progress on projects," AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings.
The score for an indicator to measure trends in new design contracts at architecture firms in April was 53.1.
The new projects inquiry index rose to 60.1 in April from 58.2 in March. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 1 Carl Icahn's big bet on falling prices for biofuels credits generated a rare profit in that area last quarter for the billionaire investor's refining company CVR Energy, according to public filings.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The heads of the U.S. financial regulators will meet next week to dive into the sensitive process of labeling companies "systemically important," better known as "too big to fail."