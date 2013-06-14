Baby Matters recalls recliner linked to infant deaths-U.S. agency

WASHINGTON, June 14 Baby Matters LLC is recalling baby recliners linked to five infant deaths as part of a settlement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the U.S. agency said on Friday.

The settlement calls for the company, based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, to recall its foam rubber Nap Nanny and Nap Nanny Chill infant recliners and their covers, in exchange for the CPSC dropping an administrative complaint that it filed in December 2012, the agency said in a statement.

Four infants have died in the Nap Nanny Generation Two recliners, and a fifth death involved the Chill model, the agency said.

The CPSC also received 92 reports of infants hanging or falling over the side of the recliners, including some children who were restrained in the product's harness.

The agency urged consumers to stop using Nap Nanny and Nap Nanny Chill recliners. It said Baby Matters was no longer in business and was not accepting returns.

About 165,000 of the Nap Nanny and Chill products were sold between 2009 and 2012 for about $130 each.

In December 2012, Amazon.com Inc, Buy Buy Baby Inc, Diapers.com, and Toys R Us/Babies R Us {TOY.UL] announced a voluntary recall of Nap Nanny and Chill models sold in their stores.

Consumers who bought a Nap Nanny from one of those retailers should contact them for information on receiving a refund, the CPSC said.

"CPSC urges other consumers to immediately dispose of the products to ensure that they are not used again," the statement said.