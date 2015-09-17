Contraception opt-out violates religious freedom -U.S. appeals court

| Sept 17
Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court has ruled that
President Barack Obama's healthcare law violates the rights of
religiously affiliated employers by forcing them to help provide
contraceptive coverage even though they do not have to pay for
it.
Parting ways with all other appeals courts that have
considered the issue, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
St. Louis on Thursday issued a pair of decisions upholding
orders by two lower courts barring the government from enforcing
the law's contraceptive provisions against a group of
religiously affiliated employers.
The split in the circuit courts created makes it more likely
that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the issue in its coming
term, which begins in October and runs through June. Several
employers have already filed petitions with the court.
The Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare,
requires employers to provide insurance for their employees,
including access to contraception, sterilization and other
preventative services for women.
The law allows religiously affiliated non-profit employers
to opt out of paying for contraceptive coverage directly. Once
they do, insurers must provide the coverage separately at no
extra cost to the employee. Employers that do not follow the
opt-out process face a financial penalty.
Many employers have filed lawsuits against the government,
claiming that the opt-out process makes them complicit in
providing contraceptive coverage. Before Thursday, however,
every appeals court that considered the issue has rejected that
argument.
Heartland Christian College and addiction services
non-profit CNS International Ministries Inc, both based in
Missouri, and Dordt College and Cornerstone University, both in
Iowa, filed the lawsuits before the 8th Circuit.
They object to emergency contraceptives, including Plan B
from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which they
believe are equivalent to abortion.
The employers say the opt-out provision violates a 1993
federal law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Circuit Judge Roger Wollman, who wrote Thursday's decisions
on behalf of a three-judge panel, said the court must defer to
the employers' "sincere religious belief that their
participation in the accommodation process makes them morally
and spiritually complicit in providing abortifacient coverage."
A representative of the U.S. Department of Justice, which
litigated the cases for the government, was not immediately
available for comment.
The cases are Dordt College et al v. Burwell, No. 14-2726,
and Sharpe Holdings Inc et al v. U.S. Department of Human
Services et al, No. 14-1507, both in the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the 8th Circuit.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)