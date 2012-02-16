Insurers see costs in Obama birth control rule

Feb 16 The Obama administration maintains
that its plan to have health insurers pay for birth control
offered to employees of religious groups won't end up costing
the industry. But insurers aren't so confident.
Last Friday, President Barack Obama sought to placate
outraged leaders of the Catholic church, which opposes
contraception, by making insurers responsible for providing the
free birth control.
Obama's 2010 healthcare law mandates free contraception. The
administration exempted houses of worship from the rule, but
requires coverage be made available to employees of religiously
affiliated organizations such as hospitals and universities.
The administration has said insurers should ultimately make
up any initial costs by avoiding expenses associated with
unintended pregnancies. But a new survey of 15 large health
plans shows they are dubious of such savings.
Asked what impact the requirement will have on their costs
in the year to two years after it goes into effect, 40 percent
of the participants said they expect the requirement will
increase costs through higher pharmacy expenses.
The survey of pharmacy directors at the health plans was
conducted on Wednesday by Reimbursement Intelligence, which
advises pharmaceutical, medical device and other companies on
reimbursement issues. The firm did not name the insurance plans
it surveyed.
Of the health plans, 20 percent said costs would even out
because they already budget for contraception in the premium,
6.7 percent said it would drive up pharmacy costs but decrease
medical costs, while 33.3 percent weren't sure. None said it
would lead to net savings.
"They think it will raise pharmacy costs and won't lower
medical costs," said Rhonda Greenapple, chief executive officer
of Reimbursement Intelligence. "The idea that preventative care
is going to reduce overall healthcare costs, they don't buy it."
Last week, insurers including Aetna Inc questioned
the precedent set by Obama's plan that would force them to pay
for coverage with no clear way of recouping the expense.
But insurers may still seek ways to pass through such costs,
either by increasing premiums to the same employers or to other
corporate clients.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said its concerns
were not addressed by Obama's compromise, and noted that
insurance plans would likely cover the birth control costs out
of the larger pool of revenue they make from their contract with
a religious employer.