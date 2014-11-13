Con-way workers vote against union at New Hampshire facility

CHICAGO Nov 13 Workers at a New Hampshire
facility of the trucking unit of logistics company Con-way Inc
have voted against union representation, the company
said on Thursday.
The vote at the Manchester, New Hampshire, facility of
Con-way Freight is a fresh blow to efforts by the Teamsters
union to organize this trucking unit and that of FedEx Corp
.
"We continue to believe that our company can best meet the
needs of our employees by maintaining an open, respectful and
direct relationship with them, without the interference of a
union," Con-way Freight President Greg Lehmkuhl said in a
statement.
Since September, two facilities at Con-way and two at FedEx
have voted in favor of unionizing, handing the Teamsters union
its first-ever victories at both companies.
Workers at a New Jersey facility of FedEx Freight voted on
Wednesday against unionization.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)