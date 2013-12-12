U.S. corn shipments to China continue despite GMO dispute

Dec 12 U.S. exporters continue to ship large
volumes of corn to China despite a heightened risk that Chinese
quarantine authorities may reject them for containing an
unapproved genetically modified variety, government data on
Thursday showed.
Exporters shipped 370,700 tonnes of corn to China in the
week ended Dec. 5, about 38 percent of all U.S. corn shipped
last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That
followed shipments of 587,900 tonnes the previous week, 56
percent of that week's total shipments.
At least 3 bulk cargo ships of U.S. corn and multiple
containers have been rejected by China's quarantine authority
over the past month because they contained unapproved Agrisure
Viptera corn, also known as MIR162.
The variety, developed by Syngenta AG, is approved
for import by all other top global corn buyers but is not yet
allowed by Beijing.