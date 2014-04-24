U.S. corn shipments hit record high despite China cancellations

| April 24
April 24 U.S. exporters last week shipped the
most corn in at least 24 years, government data showed on
Thursday, despite another round of canceled purchases by China
tied to a banned variety of genetically-modified grain.
More than 1.6 million tonnes of corn was loaded for shipment
during the week ended April 17 in the United States, the world's
largest producer and exporter. That is the highest total in U.S.
Department of Agriculture records dating to 1990.
A bulk of the grain was destined to major origins, such as
Japan, Mexico and South Korea, as well as emerging buyers,
including Colombia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Buyers in Asia and the Middle East have bought cargoes
originally headed for China, but rejected after they were found
to contain Syngenta AG's Agrisure Viptera, a GMO
variety known as MIR 162 that the company applied for China's
approval four years ago.
China last week canceled purchases of 54,000 tonnes of U.S.
corn, adding to the total of more than 1 million tonnes of
rejections since November and costing the U.S. agriculture
industry billions of dollars in losses, according to the
National Grain and Feed Association.
But port congestion in No. 2 corn exporter Brazil and
political turmoil in No. 3 shipper Ukraine have led to increased
buying from the United States.
Egypt typically can buy grain more cheaply from Ukraine out
of the Black Sea, but the North African country is on track to
import a record amount of U.S. corn, taking advantage of the
deals axed by China.
Meanwhile, port workers in Brazil are busy loading record
amounts of soybean exports, keeping the United States as the
most dependable corn shipper.
"Brazil is too concentrated on exporting beans and they will
be all the way until July. That should keep the U.S. export
program (for corn) healthy," said Terry Reilly, analyst at
Futures International in Chicago.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)