Cheap Brazilian corn stirs talk of rare US imports

* US imports of Brazil corn seen up to 1 million tonnes
* Cheaper imports spurred sales to eastern US feedmakers
July 9 Global corn markets were abuzz Monday
with talk that U.S. livestock firms may have concluded a deal to
import a record 1 million tonnes of Brazilian corn later this
year, with shipments set to arrive just as U.S. farmers would be
completing their harvest.
As the worst drought in about 25 years does daily damage to
what was once expected to be a record crop, speculation of the
world's biggest corn exporter turning importer -- at least in
some regions -- has grown.
U.S. corn prices have surged 30 percent over the past three
weeks, making imports a more compelling prospect.
By Monday, some sources said a series of cargoes had been
booked to arrive in the United States between October and
December, some of which were believed to have been purchased by
a livestock consortium that includes meat company Smithfield
Foods.
The deals could not be confirmed. Calls to Wilmington Bulk
and Smithfield seeking comment were not returned.
The consortium, Wilmington Bulk, based in Wilmington, N.C.,
has in the past imported rare cargoes of feed wheat from the
United Kingdom and soymeal from South America, to meet its needs
when supplies in the United States had tightened.
"Brazil still has a reasonable corn crop so U.S. importers
seem to have taken Brazilian supplies before they are sold out,"
said one German trader.
A trader in Mato Grosso, which supplies the bulk of
Brazilian corn exports, could not confirm any sales. A broker in
Parana said rumors of exports to the United States surfaced
about three weeks ago but remained unconfirmed.
Brazilian corn prices were lower than those for U.S. corn to
be shipped to the Southeast, trade sources said.
Brazilian corn at its Paranagua port was offered at about
$274 per tonne free-on-board (FOB) for September shipments, with
an additional freight cost of about $30 per tonne.
By comparison, U.S. corn was about $311 per tonne, delivered
to Southeast feed operations, trade sources said.
Grain imports into the United States are rare, but have
almost always been for Wilmington Bulk that has in the past
complained that buying grain from the Midwest sometimes cost
more than imports due to inadequate rail transportation to the
Southeast, hub of the country's chicken production.
The sources said the company had booked at least 2 cargoes
and as many as 20, each containing some 60,000 tonnes of corn.
U.S. corn prices have surged about 30 percent over the
past three weeks, nearing an all-time high of $7.99-3/4 per
bushel on Monday as a severe drought decimated the crop.
The drought has hit at a time when a bumper crop was needed
this fall to bolster razor-thin stocks that are projected to be
the smallest in 16 years by summer's end.
"It's out of the ordinary, but it has happened before," said
R.J. O'Brien analyst Rich Feltes. "It's just emblematic of how
these high (U.S. corn) prices are rationing demand."
U.S. corn export dominance has eroded in recent years as
rival suppliers like Brazil and Ukraine ramped up shipments to
capture a larger share of the global trade.
Rivals have also gained a foothold in Asian markets that
traditionally have imported U.S. corn almost exclusively.