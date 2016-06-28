Stiff U.S. corn export competition redrawing global grain flows

| CHICAGO, June 28
CHICAGO, June 28 U.S. corn export sales have
outpaced last year as steady buying by Mexico helped to offset
sluggish early-season purchases by traditional Asian customers
like South Korea and Japan.
Now, Mexico is primed to overtake Japan as the single
largest U.S. corn importer, knocking Tokyo from the perch it has
occupied since the mid-1980s and taking the top spot for the
first time ever.
The shift illustrates how the United States, once the
world's lone grain trading superpower, is now relying on its
southern neighbor to absorb more of its ever-growing corn
stockpile, analysts said, as rising suppliers like Ukraine and
Brazil have disrupted global grain trade flows.
It is also the product of a multiyear commodities boom that
began in 2007 which bolstered farming in South America and
Eastern Europe and grain shipping investments by local
governments and large grain traders such as Cargill Inc
and Archer Daniels Midland Co.
At risk is the long-standing dominance of U.S. corn exports,
valued at $8.3 billion last year and a crucial outlet for about
a third of every U.S. corn crop.
"There's been a shuffling of the top of the deck," said Dan
Basse, president of Chicago-based consultancy AgResource Co.
"It's a very competitive world out there."
The change in export patterns highlights how quickly the
fortunes in the farm economy can turn, and how little time
companies have to respond to those changes, said traders. U.S.
corn exports account for a 6.2-percent share of the agricultural
products export total, according to the USDA.
Despite a three-month buying flurry, Japan remains on pace
to buy its second-smallest U.S. corn volume since at least 1999,
according to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture
data. South Korea's haul through mid-June is the second-lowest
in a decade.
STALLING RALLY
But the recent rise in demand by Asia's largest importers
could soon stall, thanks in part to Brexit which has riled
currency markets.
The U.S. dollar has rallied to a three-month high
against a basket of currencies after Britain's vote last week to
split from the European Union, making dollar-denominated
commodities costlier for those holding other currencies.
Meanwhile, Brazilian and Argentine corn prices are easing as
their late-season corn harvests accelerate.
"Buyers respond to price. If you're not able to offer grain
cheaper than the next guy, you're not going to get that
business," said a U.S. corn exporter who asked not to be named.
When Asian buyers started shunning U.S. corn last fall, some
of the largest American grain exporters and sellers scouted
markets closer to home to offset the losses, said traders.
In particular, they turned to markets that industry-funded
groups, such as the U.S. Grains Council, had been wooing for
years and regularly hosted at U.S. grain elevators and farms.
Mexico, traders said, was an obvious place to pitch due to
proximity and favorable trade status. For Colombia and Peru,
free trade agreements also made buying corn from Brazil and
Argentina less appealing than American grain.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Latin American demand for corn is rising with growing
livestock and corn processing industries. But as U.S. farmers
look to harvest another massive corn crop this fall, questions
remain about whether these markets can absorb the surplus.
Mexico's import appetite can vary significantly depending on
the size of its own grain crop and the availability of
alternative feed grains like sorghum, analysts cautioned.
The USDA's attache in Mexico this month cut the country's
corn import outlook by 1 million tonnes, or 7.4 percent, from
the official USDA forecast due to
higher-than-previously-estimated domestic production.
And, globally, competition from South America is only going
to grow.
Brazil's agriculture minister last week proposed raising the
minimum corn price, a move that could shift more of the
country's soybean area into corn production. Corn plantings in
Argentina could jump 20 percent after changes to the country's
export policies.
(Editing by P.J. Huffstutter and Diane Craft)