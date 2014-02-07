Vilsack: Syngenta will sell GM corn strain unapproved by China

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Feb 7 The world's largest crop chemicals company, Syngenta AG, has commitments to sell its full supply of a genetically modified (GM) corn variety known as Agrisure Viptera or MIR 162 for the 2014 growing season, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday.

Chinese authorities have rejected several cargoes of U.S. corn since November because they contained MIR 162, which has not been approved for use there. Vilsack said whether China eventually approved the corn or not, it was still being sold.

"Until China basically makes the decision to approve it, they might not accept it but that corn is also being sold in ... a number of other venues," Vilsack told reporters on Air Force One during a flight to Michigan. "I've been advised that they basically have sold out, Syngenta has basically got commitments for the entire ... crop," he said.