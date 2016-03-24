Surge in fund inflows drives junk bond issuance

NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - The US high-yield bond market has
just closed out its busiest week for supply so far this year, as
issuers took advantage of cash pouring back into the asset class
to refinance old debt - but they paid up to do so.
Well known names like Boyd Gaming, CenturyLink and AMC
Networks found success, with several companies upsizing deals on
strong demand. A total of US$5.75bn was sold, across eight
issuers.
The resurgence in primary follows five straight weeks of
inflows into US junk funds - with year-to-date net inflows at
US$6.1bn as of last Thursday, according to Lipper - that has
triggered a bid for high-quality junk paper.
"There has been so much money coming into the market," said
Darren Hughes, co-head of high-yield investments at Invesco.
"It forces you to be active as it's so difficult to pick up
paper in secondary."
Year-to-date high-yield volumes are running at about
US$30.97bn - down more than 60% on the same period a year ago,
according to IFR data.
Those numbers have been boosted in the past two weeks with
US$8bn of new bonds hitting the market.
Most of that supply has come from higher-quality Double B
and Single B credits. But those issuers are still paying up to
access the market.
Boyd Gaming (B3/B-) upsized its 10-year non-call five deal
to US$750m and priced 25bp inside talk, at 6.375% - but that
still offered a 0.75 point premium over Boyd's existing bonds,
Hughes said.
With such compelling levels on offer, some investors have
said they now favor high yield over investment grade.
"Spreads are at levels I would call recessionary," said
Keith Bachman, head of US high yield at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"It makes sense for high yield to be part of a diversified
fixed income portfolio and to grow it at this point in time."
The market now faces sterner tests, such as Western
Digital's US$5.6bn split-rated two-part bond financing for its
acquisition of flash storage maker SanDisk.
The unsecured US$4.1bn tranche, the largest part of the bond
financing, is rated Ba2/BB+/BB+ - the higher end of the high
yield spectrum. But the whispers are in the 9% area, more than
3% above the average 5.7% yield on Double B-rated bonds.
"This isn't an easy story in terms of the credit," said
Hughes.
END IN SIGHT?
But as funds continue to flow into high-yield debt, some
market participants have warned that the rally is running out of
steam - and many are wary about volatility in oil prices picking
up again.
"I don't really have much faith in the long-term
sustainability of the US high-yield rally," Rachel Golder,
co-head of high-yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, told IFR.
"It can persist for a while longer because we've seen a
number of positive recent developments - including improving US
data and looser financial conditions - but we do think spreads
will end the year wider than where they are now."
A recovery in commodity prices that began on February 12
left some investors scrambling to catch up, and the relative
lack of new issuance so far this year is juicing the rally, said
investors.
But the strong correlation between oil and high-yield bonds
is still going strong. As oil dropped 6.5% since late Tuesday,
average high-yield spreads gapped out once again.
Many investors see little upside in oil, partly because
energy and petroleum companies will begin to turn the spigots
back on if prices remain around US$40 a barrel.
"The oil picture is not likely to get a whole lot worse so
that does help put a floor under high-yield, but there are
reasons to expect a pivot point sometime around May or June,"
said Golder.
MOMENTUM TRADE
Some market participants are also concerned that sentiment
has turned around too dramatically over the past six weeks, even
though underlying fundamentals have not really changed.
"Investor sentiment has shifted from looking at the macro
and picking out everything that is negative, to the exact
opposite," said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond
Hill.
Oleg Melenteyev, head of US credit strategy at Deutsche
Bank, said the rebound rally lacked substance.
"A lot of things were pushed to the extreme of their
valuations [in the sell-off], and now they've snapped back," he
said.
"As the dust settles, we need real reasons for that rally to
continue."
Not all areas of high-yield are feeling the love. Triple C
spreads have lagged the broader rally as investors remain
discerning.
Yields on Triple C debt and below topped 20% in February and
have tightened since then to yield 18.4% - but Double Bs have
tightened from 7.1% to 5.5% over the same period, according to
BAML data.
"The tailwinds that drove spreads wider haven't gone away,"
said Hughes.
"The only thing that has really changed is the Fed's
accommodation. Oil is still a volatility contributor."
