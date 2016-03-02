Corporate long bonds, all the rage now

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Long dated bonds are the hottest products in the investment grade corporate bond market right now - a reversal since the start of the year when many nervous investors were balking at anything but short-dated bonds.

While some big names borrowers tapped long-term money earlier in the year, 10 and 30-year tranches have become more commonplace of late as risk aversion fades and investors hunt for yield.

"People have just given up the ghost of buying the safest of the safe, and (long-dated corporates) is just where there's some value, and people can pick up some yield," said Craig Elder, senior fixed-income analyst at asset management firm Baird.

Of the US$244.624bn of high-grade supply seen year to March 1, US$38.55bn has been raised through paper with maturities of 30 years or more, according to IFR data.

Tranches with maturities of 10 to 12 years represent US$78.75bn in supply over that period, while tenors of less than 10-years garnered US$127.33bn.

The US$7.5bn Johnson & Johnson deal last Thursday shined the spotlight on this newly sought-after area of the curve when its 10, 20 and 30-year tranches enjoyed the largest demand.

This week the bid for duration remained strong as oil major Exxon Mobil, utilities Public Service Electric & Gas and Indiana Michigan Power, as well as insurance company Manulife all raised 30-year money.

An increasing number of borrowers also opted for 10-year paper this week, including Hyatt Hotels, HSBC Holdings and O'Reilly Automotive.

Perhaps more notable than the rising volume of long-term bonds was the demand for them.

Books on Johnson & Johnson's long-dated securities swelled to anywhere between US$6.4bn and US$7.4bn, while shorter tranches saw interest peak at around US$3bn.

It was a similar story for Exxon Mobil, which boasted $11bn and US$9.1bn books sizes on its 30 and 10-year tranches which both had sizes of US$2.5bn. The sub 10-year tranches meanwhile enjoyed demand of between US$1bn to US$6.3bn.

DESPERATE FOR YIELD

This renewed bid for longer-dated paper has largely been driven by one thing: yield.

"Demand at the 10-year (and out) is natural from people desperate for yield," said George Schultze, CEO at Schultze Asset Management.

Investors' hunger for yield has grown alongside a rally in Treasuries this year.

Concerns about global growth have pressured yields in the US lower while also forcing rates in Japan and Europe into negative territory.

And while US Treasury yields were rising on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data drove markets to change their views on the pace of US rate hikes this year, rates still remain low worldwide.

The 10-year Treasury's yield was at 1.86% on Wednesday. That is up from the recent low of 1.68% seen on February 25, but still considerably lower than the 2.25% of January 4, or the 2.49% seen on June 22.

Against that backdrop, corporate bonds, especially longer-dated issues, look attractive.

"Inflation is moving higher than people expected so Treasury yields are too low, and spreads have now widened out in corporate bonds so you're getting more yield," Elder said.

The spread for the average high-grade corporate bond has widened by 38bp to 205bp over Treasuries as of February 29, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

Concessions on primary deals are also enticing enough for investors who have difficulty sourcing bonds in size in the secondary markets.

"What's driving a lot of the demand is pretty healthy concessions relative to secondary trading," said Mark Heppenstall, CIO of Penn Mutual Asset Management. "Liquidity challenges are making trading a ton of secondary paper more difficult." (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack Doran)