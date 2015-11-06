Kroll eyes expansion into corporate bonds

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Bolstered by an equity injection, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is gearing up to rate more corporate and municipal bonds in the US and internationally, as it seeks to replicate the success it has already had in the structured finance market.

Private equity investor Wharf Street has in recent days bought a majority stake in KBRA for an undisclosed sum. KBRA now hopes to double in size in the next three years and expand its areas of coverage beyond structured finance deals, and commercial and residential mortgage bond deals.

"We have been drawn to markets that are under-researched and in many cases under-rated," chief executive Jules Kroll told IFR, adding that KBRA would seek to challenge conventional views expressed by established rivals such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

Kroll cited airports as one area where it could shake conventional wisdom. Major agencies have stuck to Single A ratings for the sector despite evidence that some were much more creditworthy, Kroll said.

He said the sector included extraordinary businesses with a 30-year track record without defaults, adding that before the firm issued its first rating, its analysts found that rivals had not issued any new research or thinking about airports in nearly 20 years.

The firm has also beefed up research on community banks, long neglected by larger firms and well primed for consolidation.

"The last five years we've really built a name for ourselves in the structured finance market and are beginning to build a name for ourselves in municipals and financial institutions," said KBRA president Jim Nadler. "There is a real need for research in the band from A down to BB within the corporate finance sector, where we are not currently as active."

The agency's experience in initiating coverage on airports, aerospace, financials and municipals illustrates how the firm will approach growth.

Known for providing thick reports and frequent updates, Kroll said the goal is to offer considerably deeper insight than competitors in areas where there is such a need.

Staying on

Wharf Street has held a stake in KBRA since 2013 and has been on the firm's board of directors as an observer since then. The private equity firm now holds a roughly 80% stake in the firm. The 74-year old Kroll, who sold shares alongside other KBRA managers, says he has committed to stay on with the firm for at least another five years.

Since KBRA's launch five years ago, the firm has published more than 600 ratings linked to over US$400bn of issuance.

"We issued our first rating in the summer of 2011 - we had approximately 20 employees," said Kroll. "Today we are at 170 and I would expect that we will double the number of employees we have in the course of the next three years."

"But it will be a function of whether or not the market embraces us in some of the new areas. Everywhere we go, we need to prove ourselves and so far investors have been our best allies."

When KBRA launched, its rivals were suffering from self-inflicted wounds, having rated mortgage-backed securities too highly relative to their risk in the run-up to the 2008 financial meltdown.

Rival DBRS settled charges with Securities and Exchange Commission just last week that it had failed to monitor the accuracy of its mortgage securities ratings. S&P settled fraud claims with the US Justice Department earlier this year.

KBRA was able to build a reputation in the mortgage space partly because rivals were so damaged. Expanding into other areas will not be as easy, the firm admits, but it expects that its following among investors will make the expansion successful.

As the firm branches out into Europe it will begin in the mortgage space, where its reputation is the strongest, Kroll said. There as in the US, KBRA is expecting that once it builds a following with investors it will branch out.

**This story will also feature in the November 7 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication** (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Gareth Gore)