WRAPUP 1-U.S. growth offsets Europe's woes for some industrials

* Caterpillar, Boeing beat Street view, raise forecasts
* Ford warns that Europe's troubles taking a toll on profit
* Caterpillar CEO ready to react if economy worsens
* U.S. companies increasing profit, lagging on revenue
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, July 25 Some U.S. manufacturers shook
off weak European demand in the latest quarter, with makers of
products ranging from bulldozers to cars finding solid demand at
home was enough to offset weakness abroad.
Caterpillar Inc, Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co
and Rockwell Automation Inc reported earnings
that topped Wall Street's expectations.
Caterpillar and Boeing raised their forecasts for the rest
of the year, while Ford and Rockwell cut theirs, in part due to
Europe's ongoing financial crisis.
Wednesday's earnings reports were less grim than a day
earlier when United Parcel Service Inc, printer maker
Lexmark International Inc and phone company AT&T Inc
warned that belt-tightening by their corporate customers
was taking a toll on results.
"The U.S. has a few positive things going for it. There's a
stronger currency, which will draw in investment, the housing
sector is slowly repairing itself and commercial construction is
still very tepid but that's not going to get worse and could
become a positive," said Peter Klein, senior portfolio manager
at Fifth Third Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio.
"I don't think we're looking at a recession or a
recessionary environment (in the United States), we're just
looking at a really slow period," he said.
Sixty-five percent of the 195 companies in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index that have reported earnings so
far this quarter have topped Wall Street estimates, with
earnings on average up 13.6 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. But the majority -- 59 percent -- have missed
revenue forecasts, with mean revenue up just 3.9 percent.
EVEN THE STRONG ARE WARY
Even at companies that had managed their way around Europe,
that economic crisis remained foremost in executives' minds.
"We understand the world is facing economic challenges, and
if it becomes necessary, we are prepared to act quickly as we
did in late 2008 and 2009," said Caterpillar Chief Executive
Doug Oberhelman.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment slashed
about 20,000 jobs in 2009, in the wake of the financial crisis.
"While we're prepared, the good news is, this doesn't feel
like 2008," Oberhelman said. "Interest rates are low, central
banks are prepared to inject more liquidity if needed, and
housing is coming off lows, not a peak, and seems to be
improving."
Caterpillar's results benefited from strong demand from
Asian and North American mining sectors. North American
equipment sales rose 34 percent in the quarter, while sales in
the Asia-Pacific region were up 25 percent.
Demand for mining equipment also lifted Rockwell Automation
in the quarter. CEO Keith Nosbusch said that reflected the fact
that mining equipment is a less-discretionary purchase for a
corporate customer than office gear such as printers and phones.
"Mining tends to be a tough application where the equipment
wears out," Nosbusch said. "If your mines are running and
producing -- and because of the commodity prices they are -- you
tend to have to maintain them and part of that means replacement
equipment."
No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford beat analysts' expectations in the
second quarter but warned investors it now expects operating
profit to decline for the year due to mounting losses in Europe.
"As we look over the next five years and lay out all of our
plans for our business, we just think the situation in Europe is
going to be challenging," Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks
told reporters at Ford's headquarters.
Boeing, which reported better-than-expected 3 percent
earnings growth and is on track to overtake European rival
Airbus as the world's largest plane maker, tried to
restrain Wall Street's enthusiasm.
CEO Jim McNerney warned in a slide presentation for analysts
that "global economic growth continues at a slow pace (and)
uncertainties remain."
Caterpillar shares were up 0.9 percent at $82.13 on
Wednesday afternoon, while Ford stock was down 0.9 percent at
$8.98. Boeing shares were up 2.8 percent at $74.04. All three
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
NORTH AMERICAN DEMAND HOLDS UP
Companies reporting results on Wednesday generally saw solid
revenue growth in North America, for two reasons: demand was
higher and the value of their sales in Europe was reduced by the
slump in the euro currency versus the dollar.
Rockwell Automation, a maker of equipment that runs
factories and other industrial processes, saw its fastest sales
growth in Canada, where demand from miners helped drive sales up
19 percent. Sales in the United States -- its largest market --
rose 6 percent, and revenue fell 6 percent in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa, as well as Latin America.
It reported third fiscal-quarter profit that topped Wall
Street's expectations, but cut its forecast for the rest of the
year, sending shares down 1.7 percent to $64.05 on Wednesday
afternoon.
TE Connectivity, the former Tyco Electronics, also
reported relatively stronger results in the Americas -- where
its sales were up 1 percent -- versus Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, where they fell 8 percent.
The maker of electronic connectors said it expected a
further slowing in Europe in the current quarter, partly because
of production shutdowns among auto manufacturers.
Investors will obtain a deeper sense of how the industrial
sector is holding up on Thursday, when blue-chips United
Technologies Corp and 3M Co report results.
"I would suspect there will be some downgrading of
expectations, because they're such a leveraged play on the
global infrastructure build-out in developing economies," said
Robert McIver, co-portfolio manager of the Jensen Quality Growth
Fund, referring to United Tech.