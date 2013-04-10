Study pinpoints U.S. companies susceptible to takeovers

* Concentrated ownership might pave way for raiders
* New report could be used by corporations, investors
* Rotary Gallop does not suggest likelihood of any bids
* Sharks versus whales
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
April 10 Corporate raiders take note: new
research finds that financial services company Morgan Stanley
and retailer J C Penney Co Inc are among the most
vulnerable to hostile takeovers.
The two rank among the top 10 U.S. corporations where
control is concentrated within a small group of large
shareholders, putting the companies at greater risk of losing a
potential hostile takeover bid, according to a report released
on Wednesday.
Rotary Gallop, a Houston-based research and consulting firm,
measured controlling influence rather than ownership stakes at
495 of the companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Morgan Stanley and J C Penney were not immediately available
for comment.
"What matters is how much control shareholders have in a
company, not ownership - the traditional yardstick in contested
situations," said Travis Dirks, a trained physicist who is now
Rotary Gallop's chief executive.
"Until now it was more of a gut feeling," he said, referring
to the traditional method used by pundits of handicapping proxy
contest outcomes.
Companies with a high "RG Whale Score" would be in danger of
losing in a hostile bid because outsiders would have fewer
owners to convince to vote with them and accept a deal, he said.
Separately, "RG Shark Scores" show a company's potential
vulnerability to activists winning a proxy contest over
corporate governance or other matters. The report lists
Wisconsin Energy Corp and Fifth Third Bancorp
as vulnerable to "sharks."
While Rotary Gallop assigned the vulnerability scores, it
emphasizes that these ratings do not measure the chances that a
company will be targeted for corporate actions.
The report also found that Walmart Stores Inc Apple
Inc and General Electric Co were among the least
vulnerable to corporate actions.
Rotary Gallop started analyzing ownership data in December
and released the report as proxy voting season is in full swing
with shareholders casting their ballots on issues including
executive pay.
J C Penney, for example, was targeted by an activist
investor in 2010 when hedge fund manager William Ackman bought
up an 18 percent share of the company and won a board seat in
2011. Penney has been in the news this week after the retailer
ousted its CEO and brought back its former chief.