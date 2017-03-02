U.S. prosecutors fight ruling limiting foreign bribery cases

| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
urged a federal appeals court to overturn a 2015 court ruling
that sharply limited their ability to prosecute foreigners under
a U.S. bribery law.
Sangita Rao, an attorney for the government, told the 2nd
Circuit judges on Thursday that the earlier decision incorrectly
concluded that the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act could not apply
to Lawrence Hoskins, a UK citizen who worked for French
industrial company Alstom SA in Asia, unless he was an
"agent" of a U.S. concern.
The law, enacted in 1977, makes it illegal for U.S.
companies, and foreign issuers of securities overseen by U.S.
regulators, to bribe foreign officials. Upholding the 2015
ruling could make it more difficult for the United States to
charge non-U.S. citizens acting outside the country.
"Congress was well aware that foreigners who assist domestic
people in domestic crimes can be held liable under the statute,"
Rao said.
In 2012, U.S. prosecutors charged Hoskins under the law with
conspiring to bribe Indonesian officials to secure a contract.
The charges emerged from a larger bribery probe that
resulted in Alstom pleading guilty to paying $75 million in
bribes in countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and
Taiwan. The company was ordered to pay a $772.3 million criminal
fine in 2015.
Hoskins moved in June 2015 to dismiss charges against him.
U.S. District Judge Janet Arterton did not dismiss them
outright, but ruled that to be convicted, Hoskins would need to
be proven an "agent" of a domestic concern.
The government appealed to the 2nd Circuit, arguing that
Hoskins could be liable for taking part in a criminal conspiracy
that included Alstom's U.S. subsidiary, even if he was not its
agent.
On Thursday, Christopher Morvillo, Hoskins' attorney, began
by arguing that the 2nd Circuit should not be hearing the appeal
at all, because Arterton had only limited the prosecutors' case,
not dismissed it.
He also said Arterton had been right to limit the
application of the law, saying there was "no question" it
applied only to "certain classes of people."
Another attorney, Ira Feinberg, presented a short argument
on behalf of New York Council of Defense Lawyers as a friend of
the court, in support of Hoskins.
Feinberg said there was a presumption against applying U.S.
laws outside the country, and therefore such applications had to
be made explicit by Congress.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Richard Chang)